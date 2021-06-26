Officials say fire hindering search efforts Saturday; experts get first clues to cause of collapse

In a press conference Saturday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the numbers remain the same: four people are dead and 159 people remain unaccounted for. No new survivors were found overnight.

Officials said the fire has spread amid the rubble of the collapsed condominium, hampering rescue efforts. Firefighters have not been able to find their source. Smoke around the area is also making search and rescue efforts difficult.

“We’re facing very incredible difficulties with this fire,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “It’s a very deep fire. It’s extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire.”

A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The report was released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig through the rubble Saturday.

The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage. But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls in the parking garage.

From sinkholes to concrete-weakening saltwater intrusion, theories abound on what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to collapse with no warning. The Champlain Towers South building was in the midst of its 40-year recertification process, which requires detailed inspections.

The seaside condominium that collapsed in Florida this week was a true reflection of Miami’s international mix: South American immigrants, Orthodox Jews, foreign retirees. Among the 159 people still missing is a Filipino-American who loved to play the piano, Cuban immigrant grandparents who had dreamed of retiring at the beach, and a young Paraguayan who arrived just a week ago to work as a nanny.

Now, the building is a symbol of international tragedy, as families around the world hope for news of loved ones in a terrified state of limbo.

