End of an Era: The iPod is now discontinued

As of this week, Apple will no longer make the iPod Touch.

The mp3 player will still be available “while supplies last”, Apple says on its website.

The iPod was first introduced in 2001.

Back then, the device had a 5GB hard drive and held 1,000 songs. It soon became the most popular Apple device at the time, before the iPhone came along.

The original iPod was discontinued in 2014. The iPod Nano and Shuffle died in 2017 and now it’s the iPod Touch’s turn to say goodbye.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

It’s not just the end an era for the iPod, but also for small Apple devices with a headphone jack.