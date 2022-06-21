Elon Musk's 18-year-old child seeks to cut ties completely with father

The transgender daughter of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has applied for a legal name and gender change in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica, California. The petition was placed back in April and states that she no longer wants to "live with" nor does she "wish to be related to" her "biological father in any way, shape, or form."

As Reuters reports, citing court documents available online through PlainSite.org, the filing surfaced recently after various reports online stated Musk's child, born Xavier Alexander Musk, asked the court to make the legal change to her name and gender in April and has recently turned 18 years old, which is the age of consent in the state of California.

Musk, who founded SpaceX and Tesla, had not released a statement regarding the matter by June, as the BBC reported. Musk's daughter requested to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Musk was married to her mother, a Canadian author named Justine Wilson, from 2000 until they divorced in 2008, according to the BBC. After the tragic death of their first baby Nevada after his 2002 birth, the pair had twin sons named Xavier and Griffin at birth. They also had triplet boys named Damien, Kai and Saxon, the BBC reported.

Musk recently tweeted a Father's Day message which read "Happy Father's Day" and then followed up in a reply to the tweet with "I love all my kids so much."