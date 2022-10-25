eBay removes listings for Jeffrey Dahmer costumes

The website eBay is reportedly cracking down on sellers who are offering Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes.

A spokesperson for the company told CNN that a Dahmer costume violates its Violence and Violent Criminal Policy.

“Listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts, are not allowed," the spokesperson said.

People have taken a renewed interest in Dahmer following the release of the Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

The show delves into the serial killer's life and looks into how he evaded law enforcement for more than a decade.

Dahmer was accused of killing 17 teen boys and young men. He was serving 15 consecutive life sentences when he was killed in 1994 by another inmate in prison.