DoorDash rolls out new safety feature to protect drivers

DoorDash announced Wednesday it is launching SafeDash, a new in-app toolkit to make sure drivers feel safe.

SafeDash, which is powered by security company ADT, allows drivers to connect with an agent who will remain on the line with them.

"If the incident escalates, and the Dasher is unresponsive for a period of time, ADT will contact 911 to request emergency response to the Dasher’s last known location, based on GPS from their smartphone," DoorDash said.

DoorDash is also making it easier for drivers to discreetly get emergency service.

A new swipe feature will contact an ADT agent who will, in turn, contact 911 on the driver's behalf.

"This also enables a Dasher to get help from 911 silently, providing additional information to ADT without needing to speak on the phone," DoorDash said.

DoorDash is first rolling out the service in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The company says all drivers will have access to the service by the end of the year.