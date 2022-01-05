Dog leads New Hampshire troopers to owner hurt in car crash

LEBANON, N.H. — Man's best friend came to the rescue of its owner by leading police to a car crash.

According to New Hampshire State Police, on Monday, troopers responded to a loose dog on an interstate near Lebanon.

When troopers attempted to corral Tinsley, the German shepherd, it continued to run northbound on Interstate 89, crossing into Vermont. A short time later, the troopers came upon a damaged section of a guardrail on the interstate.

Tinsley then led the troopers to a crash of pickup truck where two occupants had been ejected from the vehicle and were hypothermic and seriously injured, the agency said.

Law enforcement was able to call for medical assistance.

The department said Tinsley belonged to one of the injured occupants, later identified as Cam Laundry, NBC5 reported.

The news outlet reported that Laundry and the other occupant were taken to a nearby hospital.

Laundry was released and said he wanted to go home and spend time with his guardian angel.