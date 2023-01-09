Despite sleepers being recalled years ago, infant fatalities still reported

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reissued a pair of recall notices on Monday, four years after a pair of infant sleepers were recalled as infants can roll from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

According to the CPSC, a dozen deaths have been reported among infants using the recalled units. The makers of the products noted that the exact circumstances of the children’s deaths are unknown.

The CPSC reported that 100 children have died while using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers. Nearly 4.7 million sleepers were sold in the U.S. from 2009 through 2019.

Eight of the deaths occurred since the CPSC’s original recall notice in 2019.

All models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers were also recalled in 2019. Since then, four children have died while using the sleepers. The sleepers were sold from 2012 through 2019 at major retailers. Nearly 694,000 units are being recalled.

The CPSC said that the sleepers should no longer be used. The organization added that it is illegal to sell or distribute recalled sleepers.