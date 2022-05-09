Watch
Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B

President Joe Biden waves as he walks past a U.S. Secret Service agent upon arrival at the White House from a weekend trip to his Delaware home, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 4:22 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 16:22:10-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are preparing a plan that would boost President Joe Biden’s requested $33 billion Ukraine aid package to nearly $40 billion.

A House vote is possible as soon as Tuesday.

The revelations of additional funds came on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin called the invasion of Ukraine necessary to stop supposed threats of the West invading Russia’s borders.

Putin made the comments during Russia's Victory Day celebrations.

While lambasting the West, Putin gave no signal of a shift in strategy or made any indication that he was going to declare a broad mobilization, as some in Ukraine and the West have feared.

