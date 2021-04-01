Deer crashes through school bus windshield, lands on sleeping student

POWHATAN, Va. (WTVR) -- A deer crashed through the windshield of a Virginia school bus Thursday morning and landed on a student.

The whole thing was captured on the bus's surveillance video.

According to Powhatan County Public Schools, it happened around 6 a.m. In the video, you can hear the bus driver stating they were on Route 13 near Anderson Highway when he called for assistance.

The unlucky student that the deer landed on exclaimed he was asleep in his seat when it all happened.

After the deer landed, it stumbled out of the seat and stumbled before the bus driver was able to open the bus doors and let the deer out.

In the video, the bus driver said the deer continued to gallop through a nearby field, and appeared to miraculously be unharmed.

School officials said no one on the bus was injured from the encounter.

