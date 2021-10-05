DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

TUSCON, Arizona — Authorities say a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed when a passenger opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona.

A second agent and a Tucson police officer were also wounded the shooting Monday. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus says officers were detaining a man on the upper level of the car when a second man pulled out a handgun and began firing. The gunman exchanged several rounds with police and was later found dead in the bathroom. There were no other injuries.

The train was carrying 137 passengers and 11 crew members.