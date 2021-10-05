Watch
DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

Shootout occurred during train inspection
Evan Courtney/AP
This photo provided by Evan Courtney shows two officers embracing near the scene of a shooting aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. One person is in custody after someone opened fire Monday aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, police said. The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. on a train parked at the station in the city's downtown. Authorities say the scene has been secured and no threat remains. (Evan Courtney via AP)
Posted at 8:34 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 08:34:59-04

TUSCON, Arizona — Authorities say a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed when a passenger opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona.

A second agent and a Tucson police officer were also wounded the shooting Monday. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus says officers were detaining a man on the upper level of the car when a second man pulled out a handgun and began firing. The gunman exchanged several rounds with police and was later found dead in the bathroom. There were no other injuries.

The train was carrying 137 passengers and 11 crew members.

