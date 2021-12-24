Watch
Cruise ship skips stops after dozens test positive for COVID-19

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean is postponing the initial voyages by one of its cruise ships after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The company said Wednesday, June 16, 2021, that the Odyssey of the Seas' first trip is being pushed back from July 3 to July 31. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Posted at 7:42 PM, Dec 23, 2021
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship did not make scheduled stops in Curacao or Aruba this week after more than 50 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, NBC News reports.

The Odyssey of the Seas began its 8-day voyage on Dec. 18 from Florida.

The decision to forego the stops on the two islands was made out of an abundance of caution, Royal Caribbean said in a statement to NBC News.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control told USA TODAY that it is investigating the rise in cases on the ship.

"All cases appear to be mild or asymptomatic. Additionally, there have been no COVID-19 related hospitalizations, medical evacuations, ventilator use, or deaths from this ship," the spokesperson said.

Royal Caribbean reports that 95% of those on the ship are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company requires crew members to be fully vaccinated and to take a COVID-19 test at least once a week.

