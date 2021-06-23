Cows roam California neighborhood after escaping nearby slaughterhouse

A herd of cows was seen running through a Southern California neighborhood Tuesday night after reportedly escaping a nearby slaughterhouse.

Local media outlets, including KABC and KNBC, report that between 30 and 40 cows escaped the slaughterhouse before running through a subdivision in Pico Rivera.

Video captured at the scene shows the cows running down roadways, cutting through yards, trampling bushes, and grazing on grass.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office warned residents of the roaming cattle shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time. People were asked to avoid the area.

“STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes please. We are in the process of mooo-ving the cows!” tweeted the department.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to round up most of the wandering herd, but one of the cows was shot and killed after the animal injured a person, according to local TV stations. At least one other cow may still be on the run, KTTV reports.

KNBC reports that the cows were able to escape because a gate was accidentally left open at the slaughterhouse, which is located about a mile from the neighborhood.