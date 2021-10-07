Court says Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas should be dismissed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal magistrate judge in Nevada is siding with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman suing for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

In a scathing recommendation, Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts said Wednesday the case should be dismissed outright.

He said the woman's attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, improperly based the case on leaked and stolen documents that the court found were confidential between Ronaldo and his lawyers.

Albregts said Stovall acted in bad faith, harming his client and his profession.

Stovall didn't immediately respond Thursday to messages.

A date for U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to take up Albregt’s recommendation wasn't immediately set.