Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's house

The Supreme Court said an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland.

The man was arrested around 1:50 a.m. EDT Wednesday, court spokeswoman Patrica McCabe said in an email. The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man is from California and was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark abortion case.

He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, the Post reported. Kavanaugh lives in a Maryland suburb of Washington, DC.

Since the draft of the Roe v. Wade ruling was published, there have been broad concerns over the safety of Supreme Court justices. Last month, the DOJ authorized additional security for the homes of justices.