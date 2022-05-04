Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Couple claims largest Powerball jackpot in Arizona history

Lottery Staying Anonymous
Matt York/AP
The Arizona lottery headquarters is shown Friday, April 12, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Lottery Staying Anonymous
Posted at 4:13 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 16:13:13-04

Officials with the Arizona Lottery have confirmed that a Phoenix-area couple claimed a winning $473.1 million Powerball jackpot.

The married couple came forward on Friday, April 29 to claim their winnings and chose a lump sum payment, according to officials.

Their winnings, with the lump sum option, totals $283.3 million.

Officials say this ticket is the biggest Powerball jackpot win in Arizona's history.

The drawing with the winning Powerball ticket was held on April 27, with the couple buying their winning ticket at a QuikTrip near Phoenix on April 26.

According to officials, the couple chose permanent anonymity with their win.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.