Coroner to share results of Gabby Petito's autopsy on Tuesday

The Wyoming coroner who performed the autopsy on 22-year-old Gabby Petito will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce his findings.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will convene a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the autopsy results.

Search teams discovered Petito's body near Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. Two days later, Blue's office confirmed the remains to be Petito's and classified her death as a homicide.

The discovery of Petito's remains ended an eight-day search for the travel blogger and influencer. Her family reported Petito missing on Sept. 11, ten days after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a months-long cross-country road trip without her.

The couple had set out on a nomadic road trip in a converted camper van on July 2. The two stopped in Colorado Springs on July 6 before heading to Utah for several weeks. Along the way, Petito shared her experiences on social media and in a public blog.

On Aug. 12, the Moab Police Department says officers encountered Laundrie and Petito near Arches National Park after receiving reports that the two had been in a physical altercation. Petito told officers that she had been "fighting all morning" with Laundrie, and Laundrie had visible scratches on his face. Officers chose not to file charges after the couple agreed to spend the night in separate places.

Petito's parents say the last time they heard from her daughter was on Aug. 25, when she said she was at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to the couple's Florida home in the van without Petito. After Petito's family filed a missing person report, Laundrie chose not to speak with authorities.

Days before search teams discovered Petito's body, police in Florida said they no longer knew where Laundrie was. Authorities initially centered their search for Laundrie at a Florida nature reserve but have since scaled back that search in favor of an intelligence-based approach.

Federal authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, alleging he illegally used a bank card between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. He has not been charged in connection with Petito's death, though he remains a "person of interest."