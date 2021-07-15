Watch
WHO chief says it was 'premature' to rule out COVID lab leak

Ng Han Guan/AP
Workers wave farewell as a member of the World Health Organization team of experts prepare to leave from a quarantine hotel in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ///
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 15, 2021
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak.

In a rare departure from his usual deference to powerful member countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that getting access to raw data had been a challenge for the team that traveled to China earlier this year to investigate the source of the coronavirus.

Tedros said there had been a “premature push” to rule out the theory that the virus might have escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan.

His statement undermines a WHO report which concluded that a laboratory leak was “extremely unlikely.”

