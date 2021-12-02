Watch
TSA extending mask requirement through March 18

Shafkat Anowar/AP
FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in line at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of Fourth of July weekend, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 10:50:40-05

The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that masks would continue to be required on all transportation modes through mid-March.

On its website, the agency said the mandate would be in place through March 18.

Masks will continue to be required at "airports, onboard commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on a commuter bus and rail systems."

News of the mask extension by TSA comes as the Biden administration released details on efforts to combat the Omicron variant, which was discovered by scientists in South Africa last week.

On Wednesday, U.S. health officials announced that a person in California had become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant.

Clusters of cases have been identified in Hong Kong, Australia, Portugal, and Canada.

TSA began requiring travelers to wear masks in airports and during flights on Feb. 1.

