Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sec. of Defense expected to recommend that COVID-19 vaccines be required in military, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
ROLEX DELA PENA/POOL/AP
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (not in photo) after a bilateral meeting at Camp Aguinaldo military camp in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 30 July 2021. Austin is visiting Manila to hold talks with Philippine officials to boost defense ties and possibly discuss the The Visiting Forces Agreement between the US and Philippines.
Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 08:51:46-04

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to recommend to President Joe Biden that COVID-19 vaccines be made mandatory for military members in the coming days, according to ABC News and CNN.

Both CNN and ABC News cited defense officials on condition of anonymity.

Such a recommendation could prompt Biden to issue a presidential waiver that would make the use of COVID-19 vaccines mandatory within the military before the Food and Drug Administration gives the shots full approval. COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently only approved under emergency use authorization.

Both CNN and ABC News report that Austin's recommendation to Biden could come as soon as this week, along with a Pentagon recommendation with how to proceed.

The reports come a week after Biden asked the Department of Defense to "look into how and when" to add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of mandatory vaccines.

ABC News reports that 70% of military personnel have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, 58% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Defense already requires military members to be vaccinated against some diseases upon arrival at basic training and prior to deployment, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Military members routinely get vaccines to prevent "tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, hepatitis A and B, varicella or chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and meningococcal," and troops stationed around the world receive other vaccines depending on the area in which they are serving.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.