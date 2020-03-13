LIST: Where kids can still get school lunch while class is canceled

Ohio and Kentucky school systems are working to ensure that students who depend on them for breakfast and lunch won’t go hungry just because class is canceled.

“Whether or not we’re reimbursed, we’re going to feed our kids,” Kenton County School District superintendent Henry Webb said.

Newport Independent Schools superintendent Kelly Middleton said she thought first of hungry kids, not classes, when Gov. Andy Beshear announced his recommendation that all Kentucky schools close for at least two weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Without food, we don’t need to worry about instruction,” she said. “So there’s no doubt we were going to feed our students.”

What about students whose families can’t drive to a location and pick up food?

“We’ve not heard from our parents yet on this one,” Middleton said. “As we hear, we’re going to get the food to them. We’re not going to let anyone go hungry.”

Webb seconded: “Students that can’t get in for grab-and-go lunch and breakfast, we are trying to get out in the community as much as possible.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also announced Friday afternoon that the United States Department of Agriculture had approved waivers allowing all schools in the state to provide grab-and-go lunches during their mandatory three-week break, which will begin at the end of the school day March 16.

The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County got similar permission to continue its after-school meal program despite closing all library buildings.

Each school’s program will look a little different, according to officials. Parents curious about details should reach out to their district directly.

Here’s what local school districts told us about their breakfast and lunch programs for kids in the coming weeks.

KENTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Students can get “grab-and-go” breakfast and lunch at certain times each day from March 16-27.

Both meals will be served at all school buildings as well as three community locations: Heartland Community, Cambridge Apartments and Taylor Ridge Apartments.

Breakfast: 8-8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

NEWPORT INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

Students can get “grab-and-go” meals every weekday between 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The meals will be handed out at the front door of Newport Primary, the Putnam Street entrance to the cafeteria of Newport Intermediate and the courtyard door of Newport High.

Any household that currently receives Power Packs can still get them.

Primary school parents and guardians should call Molly at 859-431-6662.

Intermediate parents and guardians should call Amber at 859-431-3007.

BOONE COUNTY SCHOOLS

School cafeterias will remain open to provide breakfasts and lunches for take-out, but parents and guardians should call the school cafeteria to place a request for a breakfast or lunch.

HAMILTON CITY SCHOOLS

The district’s emergency food plan will be announced Monday.

MIDDLETOWN CITY SCHOOLS

The district’s emergency food plan will be announced next week.

WEST CLERMONT LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The district will provide breakfast and lunch to students but has not finalized details.

Additionally, a handful of local restaurants said they would provide free meals for children while school is canceled.

HABANERO LATIN AMERICAN FARE

358 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220

Parents can DM them on Facebook to make an arrangement.

RED ROSE JEMS PIZZERIA

5915 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224

Kids on free and reduced lunch can get a giant slice of pizza, fruit and lemonade from Tuesday to Friday between 4-6 p.m.

POSEIDON’S PIZZA COMPANY

8640 Haines Dr., Suite G, Florence, KY 41042

K-12 students can get a free small cheese pizza any weekday between 3-6 p.m.

Management asks that only families truly in need take advantage of this opportunity.

