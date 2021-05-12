CDC now recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 years old and up

The CDC is accepting the recommendation of their advisory panel and is now recommending the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12.

Just hours after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Wednesday afternoon to recommend the vaccine's use in 12-to-15-year-olds, the CDC agreed.

CDC now recommends Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine for use in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents. Providers may begin vaccinating them right away. See full statement from @CDCDirector Dr. Rochelle Walensky: https://t.co/OyFn44JWN1 pic.twitter.com/lmnVab3jJc — CDC (@CDCgov) May 12, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention often goes along with the ACIP's recommendations on immunizations.

"This official CDC action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States and strengthens our nation’s efforts to protect even more people from the effects of COVID-19," reads the official statement from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

"Getting adolescents vaccinated means their faster return to social activities and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected."

On Monday, the Food and Drug administration approved Pfizer's request to expand the vaccine's emergency use authorization to include 12- to 15-year-olds. The company's original authorization given in December was for people 16 and older.

The approval has been expected and some vaccination providers had started giving doses, while others were starting waiting lists ahead of the federal approval. Those vaccine doses are going to pediatrician offices and even to schools.

Nationwide pharmacy chain CVS announced they would begin offering appointments and walk-in vaccinations for 12-to 15-year-olds Thursday following the CDC's recommendation of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

Moderna is also running trials of their COVID-19 vaccine on younger patients.