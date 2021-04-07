Avoid traveling to Canada, even if you're vaccinated, CDC says

WASHINGTON — The CDC is advising Americans to avoid traveling to Canada, even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canada is currently ranked as a Level 4 health risk by the CDC due to high levels of the virus and low vaccination rates.

"Because of the current situation in Canada even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Canada," the CDC wrote on its website.

CDC CDC Travel Warning for Canada

This comes the same day when Ontario is expected to severely restrict all big box stores from operating, among other lockdown measures.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to speak on the issue Wednesday afternoon.

In many ways, the travel warning is a moot point.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended the ban on all nonessential travel between the United States and Canada through April 21.

The border was first closed more than one year ago on March 21, 2020.

This story was first reported by WKBW.