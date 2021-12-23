Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

items.[0].image.alt
Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - Customers wait in line to checkout during a Black Friday sale at Macy's, Nov. 26, 2021, in Indianapolis. Retailers overall are expecting record-breaking sales for the holiday shopping season, but low-income customers are struggling as they bear the brunt of the highest inflation in 39 years. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Holiday Inflation
Posted at 9:56 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 09:56:06-05

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years as a surge in inflation battered Americans as the holiday shopping season was getting under way.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve. Thursday’s report showed that consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4X% surge in October.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.