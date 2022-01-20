Congressman Bowman reportedly arrested during voting rights protest

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman was reportedly arrested Thursday during the voting rights protest outside the U.S. Capitol.

USA Today and CNN reported that the Democrat's director of communications, Marcus Frias confirmed in a statement that Bowman had been arrested by Capitol police.

Frias said Bowman was participating in a "non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building," the news outlets reported.

On their Twitter page, Capitol Police said they began arresting demonstrators around noon who had "started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the U.S. Capitol" after they were issued three warnings and "refused to move out."

The agency said they arrested 27 people for "crowding, obstructing or incommoding" and arrested one for a crowd control regulation.

News of Bowman's arrest comes a day after Senate Democrats failed in their efforts to pass a voting rights bill that had been passed by the House.