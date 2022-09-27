Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Chronic sleep deprivation hurts immune system, study finds

Man sleeping on bed
Storyblocks
Man sleeping on bed. Focus on clock which on nightstand near the bed.
Man sleeping on bed
Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 14:15:11-04

A study recently published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine indicated that sleep disruptions can adversely affect the immune system.

The study found that sleep deprivation causes the immune system to become overactive. An overactive immune system can cause autoimmune and chronic diseases.

Researchers said issues such as sleep fragmentation, restriction, social jet lag, obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia can increase susceptibility to immune-associated diseases.

The study backs up years of research that show sleep supports immune function.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the public get at least seven hours of sleep per night.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!