Child dies after contracting COVID while visiting Hawaii with family

A child has died after contracting COVID-19 while visiting Hawaii with his parents.

On Tuesday, the Hawaii Department of Health said the boy, who was under 11, had known underlying conditions.

The child's death marks the first COVID-related death of a child younger than 11-year-old in Hawaii.

According to a press release, the child, who traveled from another state, began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arriving in the state and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The child's parents were fully vaccinated before traveling to Hawaii.

Department of Health spokesman Brooks Baehr told USA Today that the parents had tested for COVID-19, and both tested negative, which indicated that the parents did not infect their child.

There have been 479 deaths in Hawaii linked to COVID-19.