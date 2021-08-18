Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Chief in charge of intel before Capitol riot returns to post

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this April 2, 2021, file photo acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman listens during a news conference after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Pittman, the Capitol Police official who led intelligence operations when thousands of pro-Trump rioters descended on Jan. 6, is back in charge of intelligence as officials prepare for what’s expected to be a massive rally at the Capitol to support those who took part in the insurrection. Pittman has been put back in charge as assistant chief of the agency’s intelligence operations and supervising officers who protect top congressional leaders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Capitol Lockdown
Posted at 7:34 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 19:34:40-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yogananda Pittman, who was the top Capitol Police intelligence official when thousands of pro-Trump rioters descended in January and who served as the agency's acting chief, is back in charge of intelligence.

Officials are preparing for what's expected to be a massive rally at the Capitol next month to support those who took part in January's insurrection.

Pittman was elevated to acting chief after then-Chief Steven Sund was forced to resign in the aftermath of the deadly insurrection.

She was passed over last month for the role of permanent chief.

According to the Associated Press, J. Thomas Manger, the former chief of the police departments in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, was chosen by the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the force.

Pittman has been put back in charge as assistant chief of the agency's intelligence operations.

She will also supervise officers who protect top congressional leaders, the AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.