Cardinals' Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 15:53:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19.

Murray will miss at least five days of training camp but could return for Saturday's practice on Aug. 6.

The news comes in the wake of a roller coaster ride of developments in the life of the 24-year-old quarterback who became the NFL's second-highest paid player.

A leak exposed a controversial clause that required Murray to study game film independently and without distractions. The Cardinals removed the clause after Murray held an impromptu press conference talking about the clause.

Colt McCoy will take first-team snaps in Murray's absence.

