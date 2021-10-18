Cancer fight contributed to Colin Powell's death

WASHINGTON D.C. — Colin Powell's fight with multiple myeloma weakened his immune system and led to his death after complications from COVID-19, according to the New York Times. Powell died on Monday at age 84.

In a statement the Times received from Powell's family, the former secretary of state and Four-Star General was treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center. He was successfully treated for multiple myeloma, which is cancer of white blood cells in the bone marrow. Powell's family told the Times he was fully vaccinated.

In a study published in July that was cited by the Times, people battling this type of cancer have a greater risk of developing severe COVID-19. Vaccine are also less effective - only 45 percent of those with active multiple myeloma "developed an adequate response" after being vaccinated by either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

This was Powell's second bout with cancer. In 2003, while serving as secretary of state, Powell had surgery for prostate cancer.