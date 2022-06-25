Watch Now
California GOP Rep. Valadao advances in US House district

FILE - Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 6, 2015. California is a heavily Democratic state, but the Republican Party retains pockets of strength in U.S. House districts that will be among the country's marquee elections in the fight to control Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 10:58 PM, Jun 24, 2022
Rep. David Valadao has advanced to a November runoff in a Democratic-tilting district in California's Central Valley.

He survived a challenge from a fellow Republican who faulted the congressman for his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With most of the votes tallied in the 22nd District, Valadao had about 26% of the vote, several points ahead of rival Republican Chris Mathys.

Valadao's advance to the November runoff against Democrat Rudy Salas, a state legislator, caps a list of competitive races in California districts that will play into the fight for control of Congress. Democrats are protecting a fragile House majority.

His newly drawn district, the 22nd, has a similar, strong Democratic tilt. Mathys, an ardent Trump supporter, promised to oust Valadao for his impeachment vote. But Trump never significantly engaged in the race and Valadao, a dairy farmer and son of Portuguese immigrants, had the state GOP endorsement and the backing of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is close to Trump.

