Butterfly-shaped trailer taking trip around the world

Setting off from Switzerland, a solar-powered trailer is on its four-year quest to raise awareness about global warming.

It's called the "Solar butterfly," and its sun-bolstered "wings" power the Tesla Model X that tows it.

The plan is to cross 90 countries on six continents, including a six-month jaunt that will cover nearly 14,000 miles in Europe.

The solar butterfly was created by 50-year-old Louis Palmer, a former teacher.

The University of Lucerne collaborated with Palmer to make the 226-square-foot craft, which was created with lightweight material from plastic recycled from the ocean.

Palmer says he hopes this will inspire others also to take action to help protect the planet.