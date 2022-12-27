Buffalo couple hosts stranded South Korean tourists

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple in Buffalo, New York, helped a group of tourists stranded in the snow.

Ten travelers, most who were from South Korea, were making their way to Niagara Falls from Washington, D.C., CNN and The New York Times reported.

On Friday, the Campagna's heard a knock on their front door around 2 p.m.

Two men were standing there asking for shovels because their van got stuck in the snow, the news outlets reported.

Alexander Campagna went outside to help but couldn't see anything, his wife Andrea told CNN.

"He got about 10 feet out and realized he couldn't see anything, Andrea Campagna told CNN. "The snow was coming down really heavy, and then they said they were part of a tour group. Soon 10 people were in our home, and they were freezing cold."

The visitors stayed for 2 nights and passed the time by cooking meals, the news outlets reported.