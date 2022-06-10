Britney Spears says 'yes', weds Sam Asghari in California

Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials, saying he was ecstatic that Spears and Asghari had fulfilled their dream of getting married.

The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended.

While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children.

The wedding day was not without unexpected drama — Spears’ first husband, a childhood friend, was arrested after attempting to crash their wedding.

She and Jason Alexander were married for 55 hours in 2004 before the marriage was annulled.

One of Spears’ attorneys said Alexander was handcuffed and Spears was safe.

Alexander was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor vandalism.