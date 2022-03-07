Box of human heads stolen from truck in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating the theft of a box of human heads from a parked truck in the city last week.

The heads were marked for medical research and were inside a box labeled ”Exempt Human Specimen,” according to the Denver Police Department.

The truck was parked in the 7700 Block of East 23rd Avenue when the thief broke into the freight company’s truck sometime between Wednesday afternoon and mid-morning Thursday and left with the box of human remains and a dolly, police said.

It’s unclear if the suspect was aware of what was inside of the box.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are working to gather more information to identify the suspect and recover the stolen items, police said in a news release.

Police are encouraging anyone who may come upon the box to call the department at 720-913-2000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

This story was originally published by Robert Garrison on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.