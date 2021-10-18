Watch
Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - This Sept. 3, 2021, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 12, seemed inclined to allow Kentucky's Republican attorney general to continue defending a restriction on abortion rights that had been struck down by lower courts. The underlying issue in the case that was argued at the high court Tuesday is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Oct 18, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts.

The administration has also taken the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this term.

No court has yet reached a decision on the constitutionality of the Texas law, and the Supreme Court rarely grants such requests.

The law has been in effect since September, aside from a short pause due to a lower court's ruling which was stayed by an appeals court.

It bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

