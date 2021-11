Malik Harrison, linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, was struck by a stray bullet, the team announced Monday.

Harrison was at a gathering in Cleveland when he was hit in the calf, the team said.

"I don't think it's severe at all. We're gonna, they're in the process of getting it checked out with the doctors," said Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh added that he's optimistic Harrison will be OK.

ESPN reports that Harrison started the first five games of the season and has 22 tackles.