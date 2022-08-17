Authorities issue warning about 'rainbow fentanyl'

Authorities are worried about the rise of "rainbow fentanyl."

Deputies recently seized four grams of the multi-colored powdered fentanyl during a drug bust in Oregon.

"We've been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the West Coast, and it is now here in Portland," an official with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.

There's fear that the rainbow-colored fentanyl, which is more potent than other varieties, could get into the hands of children who mistake it for something else.

"The powdered fentanyl found during this investigation resembles the color and consistency of sidewalk chalk," a press release from Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says.

Health officials warn that it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl to cause a fatal overdose.