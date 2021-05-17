Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations, continues to burn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years.

L.A. Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said Monday that the suspect was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and remains in custody. He credited tips from the community for the arrest.

Terrazas said officials initially took another person in custody but determined they were not involved.

“The person in custody, we feel we have the right person,” said Terrazas.

The cause of the fire in steep, inaccessible terrain near Topanga State Park had been deemed suspicious after officials discovered two ignition points about an hour apart.

No buildings have been damaged and no injuries have been reported, but about 500 homes remain under threat.

By Monday, the fire had charred a little over 2 square miles of brush and trees. There is no containment.