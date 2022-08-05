Army working on tactical bra for female soldiers

The first-ever tactical bra is reportedly in development for female soldiers serving in the U.S. Army.

According to the Army Times, female soldiers were surveyed about what they wanted in the "Army Tactical Brassiere," which is undergoing official testing.

Various elements of the garment are reportedly under evaluation, including flame-retardant fabrics, sizing and breathability.

The Army Times reports there are currently four concepts. Two of the bras are similar in structure to sports bras, a third garment is a compression bra and the fourth option has a zipper in the front and adjustable back straps.

An official prototype is expected to be presented in the fall.

The Army Uniform Board will have to approve the prototype before it is an official part of the Army uniform.