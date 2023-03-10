Apple to launch classical music streaming app

Fans of classical music will have a new option to stream music.

Apple announced it will launch Apple Music Classical later this month.

Apple forecasted the move in 2021 after purchasing Primephonic.

"Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits," Apple said in a press release at the time.

The new app will reportedly feature more than five million classical music tracks.

In addition to the music, the app will feature composer biographies and information about many of their key works.

Users will be able to search by composer, work, conductor or catalog number, Apple says.

Apple Music subscribers will have access to Apple Music Classical at no additional cost.

The app is scheduled to be released on March 28. It's currently available for pre-order.