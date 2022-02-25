Watch
AP Source: Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for high court

Ketanji Brown Jackson
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 09:07:59-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

That word comes from people familiar with the matter.

In selecting Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise, moving to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries.

Jackson is an attorney who possesses the type of elite legal background found in other high court justices but who's worked as a public defender.

If confirmed, she'd fill the seat on the nine-member court that Justice Stephen Breyer will vacate.

He's retiring at the end of the term.

The Associated Press reported that Jackson, earlier in her legal career, once worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks.

She would be the current court’s fourth woman and second Black justice.

Her confirmation would also mark for the first time in history that four women would sit together on the nine-member court.

