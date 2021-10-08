Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think individual users, along with social media companies, bear a good deal of blame for the situation.

But relatively few are very concerned that they themselves might be responsible.

That's according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Ninety-five percent of Americans identified misinformation as a problem.

About half put a great deal of blame on the U.S. government, and about three-quarters point to social media users and tech companies.

Only 2 in 10 Americans say they're very concerned that they have personally spread misinformation, though about 3 in 10 say they're somewhat concerned.

About 6 in 10 are somewhat concerned that friends or family members have been part of the problem.

According to the poll, 61% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats say the U.S. government has a lot of responsibility for spreading misinformation.

The survey found that 79% of Republicans and 73% of Democrats believe social media companies are responsible for the spread of misinformation