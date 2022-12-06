Alleged LGBTQ nightclub shooter set to appear in court Tuesday

The suspect accused of killing five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last month is set to appear in court again on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, formal filing of charges is expected, which could include possible hate crime counts, the Associated Press reported.

The 22-year-old suspect was charged with 10 counts, including first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime on Nov. 23, KOAA reported.

Andreson Lee Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is accused of opening fire inside the Colorado Springs club with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and injuring 17 others on Nov. 19.

Killed in the attack were Raymond Green Vance, 22; Daniel Aston, 28; Ashley Paugh, 35; Derrick Rump, 38; and Kelly Loving, 40.

Two club patrons are credited with subduing Aldrich.