Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Ahmaud Arbery's parents object to DOJ's hate crime plea deal

items.[0].image.alt
Stephen B. Morton/AP
FILE - Travis McMichael is shown during the sentencing of he and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery's parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)
Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crimes
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:44:59-05

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The parents of Ahmaud Arbery are speaking out against a proposed plea deal with their son's killers.

They want a federal judge to reject it and proceed with a hate crimes trial for Travis and Greg McMichael.

They armed themselves and chased the Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood.

There was no mention of a plea deal for William "Roddie" Bryan, who joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

All three were sentenced to life for murder in state court.

On Monday, an attorney for Arbery's mother says the family plans to oppose it when it goes to the court for consideration Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that the lawyer said this plea deal would allow the McMichael's to spend the first 30 years of their life sentences in federal prison instead of state prison where conditions are tougher.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.