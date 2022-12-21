After users vote for Musk's Twitter CEO ouster, he wants changes with the polls

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has made a few large decisions for the platform's users using its polls feature, allowing "the voice of the people" to speak.

He said in a tweet, the Latin phrase, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” or "the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

That came after he asked users if he should reinstate the account for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Musk then went on to ask users to vote on other issues including if he should restore the accounts for tech journalists that were suspended; and even if he should stay on as CEO of Twitter.

But, it was one user who prompted Musk, just hours after they voted to oust him as CEO, to signal he would change who can vote in polls on the platform.

When a user suggested that "Blue subscribers" who pay for that checkmark should be the only users allowed to vote, Musk replied with "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

Musk said he would abide by the final result of the poll, possibly ending his chaotic reign as CEO — He said he would remain the company's owner.

Though, it wasn't clear how only allowing "Blue subscribers" to vote would work. It could dramatically reduce the number of users who can vote in polls, and not be a proper representation of the interest of the platform's user base.

Bruce Daisley, a former vice president at Twitter, told the BBC that Musk stepping down as CEO but remaining the owner would be akin to that of a "football manager."

"The chairman still remains and Elon Musk is going to be that ever-present voice in the back of the room," Daisley said.