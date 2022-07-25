Watch Now
Accused man dies in custody after sister awakened from coma

Handcuffs
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 13:47:05-04

A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister — who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker — has died.

Authorities say Daniel J. Palmer III was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital.

No cause of death was released.

Palmer had been taken to the hospital Wednesday following an evaluation by jail medical staff.

He was arrested on July 15 on charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding of his sister.

Wanda Palmer was in a coma in a nursing home for two years.

When she awakened, she identified her brother as her attacker.

When asked why he attacked her, Wanda told investigators that he was mean, court documents said.

WCHS-TV reported that when Daniel Palmer was arrested, it took authorities hours to get him to cooperate for his arraignment.

His bond was set at $500,000, WCHS-TV reported.

