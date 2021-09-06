6-year-old dies on drop ride at Colorado theme park

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A western Colorado theme park will remain closed through Tuesday after a child was killed aboard a ride Sunday evening.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has confirmed that a child died while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride.

The Garfield County Coroner's Office said a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs was fatally injured on the ride. She was on vacation with her family.

Immediately after the accident, Glenwood Caverns employees conducted first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene and determined the child had died, according to the coroner's office.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances around the child's death.

The park said it does not have any other information to share due to an ongoing investigation.

The Haunted Mine Drop is one of the park's newest rides, having opened in July 2017. According to the park, it's the "first drop ride in the world to go underground, plunging riders 110 feet inside the dark depths of Iron Mountain in what feels like a free-fall."

The ride consists of a row of seats suspended over a deep shaft blasted into the side of a mountain. Riders wear a seatbelt, but their shoulders are not restrained.

In 2018, it was named the Best New Theme Park Attraction by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

This story was originally published by Stephanie Butzer on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.