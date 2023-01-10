6-year-old child who shot Virginia teacher brought 9mm handgun from home, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Authorities gave an update Monday on the shooting of a Newport News, Virginia, teacher by a 6-year-old student.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said police determined the 9mm handgun a 6-year-old student allegedly used was in the residence where he lived. It was legally purchased by the suspect's mother, police explained.

Drew said the teacher took a defensive position by raising her hand. The single bullet went through her hand and entered her chest.

The child and parents have been interviewed by police. Drew said that the child was transported to a hospital where he was evaluated. Police say the child is now at a center receiving treatment.

Drew said officers at the school recovered a shell casing, a backpack, and a cellphone, as well as the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

At this time, charges have not been filed against the 6-year-old and the child's parents.

Drew said teacher Abby Zwerner's condition is improving.

“She is a trooper. She is a hero," he said.

Drew said surveillance video showed her students running out of the classroom into other classrooms after the shooting took place.

Zwerner was the last to leave the first-grade classroom. She turned around to make sure every one of those students were safe, Drew explained.

Shortly after the shooting, police said the teacher had life-threatening injuries, but she has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.

Authorities have not specified where the boy was being held.

This article was written by WTKR.