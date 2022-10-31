4-year-old becomes a dribbling sensation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) — AJ Tribble is a 4-year-old dribbling sensation.

"Just to see him at his age doing the stuff he does, it's amazing," said Andrew Tribble, AJ's dad. "That's my best friend. That's who I hang with all day every day. That's who I'm with."

Andrew says AJ's world almost revolves around basketball. It's the first thing he wants to do in the morning and the last thing before he goes to sleep.

"When he was younger, I bought him a little play school rim," Andrew said. "And he would sit and shoot at it all day with his pacifier in his mouth."

AJ says his favorite players are Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Devin Booker.

"He's a kid who gives it his all no matter what," Andrew says.

This story was originally reported by Austin Pollack on lex18.com.