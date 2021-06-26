4 die in hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Four people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico's largest city.

Albuquerque police say the crash happened around 7 a.m. on the city's west side.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says the balloon pilot is among the dead.

No identities have been released but fire officials said two males, including the pilot, and two females died.

He says the multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to thousands of homes.

The gondola crashed to the ground, and the balloon envelope floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop.